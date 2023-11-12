The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Trail Blazers 109

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-4.7)

Lakers (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 222.1

The Lakers have been less successful against the spread than the Trail Blazers this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 4-4-0 record of the Blazers.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (33.3% of the time) than Portland (50%).

The Lakers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers are the worst team in the league (106.0 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (111.1 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Portland is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44.6 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (46.6 per game).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists at 20.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.6 per game). But it is fourth-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (30.1%).

