Matisse Thybulle plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thybulle put up 13 points and four steals in his previous game, which ended in a 121-118 loss versus the Kings.

Let's break down Thybulle's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds on average last season, 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers gave up 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 26 14 6 2 4 3 1 1/15/2023 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 12/9/2022 13 9 0 1 1 0 3

