Sunday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) and Oregon State Beavers (1-0) squaring off at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Beavers won on Monday 85-74 over UAPB.



Oregon State vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oregon State vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 80, Oregon State 53

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beavers had a +68 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They put up 67.0 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and allowed 64.8 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Oregon State's offense was worse in Pac-12 matchups last year, averaging 63.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.0 PPG.

Offensively the Beavers performed better at home last year, scoring 72.6 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Oregon State ceded 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 65.1.

