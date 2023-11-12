The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) go up against the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Villanova 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 64.8 the Beavers gave up to opponents.

When Villanova allowed fewer than 67.0 points last season, it went 24-2.

Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Beavers put up were 8.3 more points than the Wildcats gave up (58.7).

When Oregon State put up more than 58.7 points last season, it went 12-9.

The Beavers shot 39.9% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 44.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38.6% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Schedule