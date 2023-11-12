The Portland Pilots (2-0) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.

Portland had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Pilots were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 117th.

Last year, the Pilots averaged 8.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).

When Portland scored more than 69.2 points last season, it went 12-8.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Portland posted 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (68.8).

The Pilots allowed 77.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.0 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Portland fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Portland Upcoming Schedule