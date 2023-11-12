How to Watch Portland vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:17 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (2-0) play the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pilots had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Highlanders' opponents hit.
- Portland had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Pilots were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Pilots averaged 8.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).
- When Portland scored more than 69.2 points last season, it went 12-8.
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Portland posted 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (68.8).
- The Pilots allowed 77.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.0 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Portland fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 78-73
|Chiles Center
|11/8/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|W 89-72
|Chiles Center
|11/12/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/15/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
