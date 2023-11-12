Sunday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (2-0) versus the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at Chiles Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Portland, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 81, UC Riverside 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-19.1)

Portland (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland Performance Insights

Offensively, Portland was the 39th-ranked team in college basketball (77.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was seventh-worst (78.6 points allowed per game).

The Pilots were 266th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.2) and 257th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last year.

With 14.8 assists per game last season, Portland was 56th in the country.

Last year, the Pilots were 14th-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.6 per game), and they ranked No. 27 in 3-point percentage (37.5%).

Last season, Portland was -2-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (10.2 per game) and ninth-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Portland attempted 46% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 54% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 37.9% of Portland's baskets were 3-pointers, and 62.1% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.