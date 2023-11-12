The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) will play the Portland Pilots (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chiles Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

  • Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 72.4 160th
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 69.2 149th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th
56th 14.8 Assists 13.1 169th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

