Portland vs. UC Riverside November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) will play the Portland Pilots (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chiles Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Portland vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
