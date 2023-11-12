The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) will play the Portland Pilots (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chiles Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 72.4 160th 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.1 169th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

