The Portland Pilots (2-0) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) take the floor at Chiles Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Portland Betting Records & Stats

Portland covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

UC Riverside (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 6.9% more often than Portland (13-15-0) last season.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland 77.8 150.2 78.6 147.8 151.4 UC Riverside 72.4 150.2 69.2 147.8 135.6

Additional Portland Insights & Trends

Last year, the Pilots put up 77.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 69.2 the Highlanders allowed.

When Portland scored more than 69.2 points last season, it went 11-6 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Portland vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland 13-15-0 17-11-0 UC Riverside 16-14-0 17-13-0

Portland vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland UC Riverside 10-6 Home Record 9-4 2-10 Away Record 9-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

