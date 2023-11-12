Best bets are available for when the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Seahawks vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Seahawks favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (8.7 points).

The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 73.5%.

The Seahawks have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -278 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Commanders have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Washington has been at least a +225 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (-6)



Seattle (-6) The Seahawks have covered the spread four times this season (4-3-1).

Seattle has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Commanders have put together a record of 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

Washington is 1-0-1 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Seattle and Washington combine to average 1.9 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup.

The Seahawks and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 4.6 more points per game than the point total of 44.5 set in this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Seahawks' eight games with a set total.

The Commanders have hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

D.K. Metcalf Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 64.9 2

Sam Howell Total Passing + Rushing Yards (Our pick: 277.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 274.6 14 17.4 1

