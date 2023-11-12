The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) will face off against the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's game between the Seahawks and Commanders?

Seahawks vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have had the lead three times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have been winning three times, have trailed four times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and won four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Commanders have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have led after the first half four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half four times (2-2).

Through nine games this year, the Commanders have had the lead after the first half four times and have been behind after the first half five times.

2nd Half

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 12.1 points on average in the second half.

The Commanders have won the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3).

