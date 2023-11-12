At Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, the Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders, beginning at 4:25 PM ET. The Seahawks should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Offensively, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (354.1 points allowed per contest). The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, allowing 368.9 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 332.1 total yards per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-6) Over (44.5) Seahawks 27, Commanders 19

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Seattle has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Seahawks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.

The over/under in this game is 44.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in Seahawks games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Commanders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this year, four of Washington's nine games with a set number have hit the over.

Commanders games average 41.1 total points, 3.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 21.9 23.5 21.8 19.3 22 Washington 21.2 27.2 18.5 32.8 23.4 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.