Seahawks vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 10
Entering their Sunday, November 12 game against the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field, which begins at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) are keeping their eye on 16 players on the injury report.
The Seahawks took on the Baltimore Ravens in their last game, losing 37-3.
The Commanders' last game was a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Chest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Tooth
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derick Hall
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Achilles
|Full Participation In Practice
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Seahawks Season Insights
- The Seahawks are putting up 311.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 25th defensively with 354.1 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (354.1 points allowed per contest).
- Offensively, the Seahawks rank 19th in the NFL with 214.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.1).
- Seattle is totaling 97.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 21st, giving up 122 rushing yards per contest.
- The Seahawks have the 10th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +2, forcing 12 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (ninth in NFL).
Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-6)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220)
- Total: 44.5 points
