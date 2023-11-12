Seahawks vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The Washington Commanders (4-5) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. The point total has been set at 45.5.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-6)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-6)
|45.5
|-275
|+225
Seattle vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- So far this season, Seattle has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
- The Seahawks have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.
- Seattle has hit the over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).
- Against the spread, Washington is 4-4-1 this year.
- The Commanders have won once ATS (1-0-1) as a 6-point underdog or more this season.
- Washington has seen four of its nine games hit the over.
