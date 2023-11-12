How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
The Serie A slate today, which includes Empoli FC versus SSC Napoli, is sure to please.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Take a look at the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch SSC Napoli vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC is on the road to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-475)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
Watch Udinese vs Atalanta
Atalanta is on the road to play Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (-110)
- Underdog: Udinese (+285)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Bologna
Bologna journeys to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-105)
- Underdog: Bologna (+270)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Lazio vs AS Roma
AS Roma journeys to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+150)
- Underdog: Lazio (+190)
- Draw: (+200)
Watch Inter Milan vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio is on the road to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-550)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+1100)
- Draw: (+600)
