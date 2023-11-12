The Serie A slate today, which includes Empoli FC versus SSC Napoli, is sure to please.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch SSC Napoli vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC is on the road to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Watch Udinese vs Atalanta

Atalanta is on the road to play Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Bologna

Bologna journeys to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Watch Lazio vs AS Roma

AS Roma journeys to match up with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Watch Inter Milan vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio is on the road to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.