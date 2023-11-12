Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Sharpe produced 18 points in a 121-118 loss against the Kings.

With prop bets available for Sharpe, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-122)

Over 21.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last year, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds on average last season, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers allowed 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Lakers conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 26 15 5 4 3 0 3 1/22/2023 17 4 2 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 28 16 3 0 1 0 0 10/23/2022 16 4 4 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.