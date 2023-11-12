The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-9.5) - -450 +340 FanDuel Lakers (-10) 218.5 -510 +390

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.4 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 116.6 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 106.0 points per game, 30th in league, while giving up 111.1 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a -41 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Trail Blazers and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Lakers +1600 +900 -

