Trail Blazers vs. Lakers November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) face the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists last year, shooting 58.9% from the field (ninth in league).
- Jerami Grant averaged 20.5 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Malcolm Brogdon's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (third in NBA), with an average of 2 made treys.
- Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season were 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
- Robert Williams III recorded 8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Per game, LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell recorded 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Austin Reaves put up 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
