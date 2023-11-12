Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-9.5
|-
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- In the Trail Blazers' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).
- Portland's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.
- Portland has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.
- Portland has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|110.4
|216.4
|116.6
|227.7
|225.7
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|106
|216.4
|111.1
|227.7
|219.5
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- The Trail Blazers' 106 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|4-4
|1-2
|4-4
|Lakers
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Lakers
|106
|110.4
|30
|20
|1-0
|2-1
|0-1
|2-1
|111.1
|116.6
|11
|22
|2-1
|0-2
|2-1
|2-0
