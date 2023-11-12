The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -9.5 -

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

In the Trail Blazers' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

Portland's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

Portland has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 110.4 216.4 116.6 227.7 225.7 Trail Blazers 0 0% 106 216.4 111.1 227.7 219.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers' 106 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 4-4 1-2 4-4 Lakers 3-6 0-0 3-6

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Point Insights

Trail Blazers Lakers 106 Points Scored (PG) 110.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

