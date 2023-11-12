Anthony Davis and Shaedon Sharpe are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Kings on Wednesday, 121-118 in OT. Their top scorer was Jerami Grant with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 38 9 5 0 3 5 Deandre Ayton 18 10 2 0 0 0 Skylar Mays 18 2 11 2 0 0

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe's averages for the season are 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Malcolm Brogdon provides 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 8.3 points, 12 boards and 1.3 assists, making 60% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers get 15 points per game from Grant, plus 4 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jabari Walker's numbers for the season are 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

