Kraken vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 13
The Colorado Avalanche (8-5), losers of three straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Kraken's offense has totaled 29 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 33 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (30.0%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we think will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 5-7-3.
- Seattle has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Kraken have earned 11 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-2 (six points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned five points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|16th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|29th
|19th
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|21st
|4th
|34.2
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|21st
|23rd
|16.33%
|Power Play %
|26.67%
|7th
|7th
|85.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.09%
|27th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.