Will Brandon Tanev score a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights

Tanev scored in 15 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Tanev produced no points on the power play last season.

Tanev's shooting percentage last season was 13.9%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

