Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 13?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Eeli Tolvanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- Tolvanen has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
