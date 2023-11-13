The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Eeli Tolvanen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • Tolvanen has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:25 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

