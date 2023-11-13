The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a wager on Schwartz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 15 games this season, Schwartz has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schwartz has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 14 Points 11 8 Goals 4 6 Assists 7

