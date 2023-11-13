For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jared McCann a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in six of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (six shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:48 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:06 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

