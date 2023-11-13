The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Thinking about a bet on McCann in the Kraken-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in six games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has a point in six of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

McCann has an assist in three of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 52.4% that McCann goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 9 Points 3 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

