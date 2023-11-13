Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 13?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Yamamoto's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
