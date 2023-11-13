Ahead of a Monday, November 13 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 39 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Seattle's total of 51 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 29th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 42 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Its goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the league.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6.5

