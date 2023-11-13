Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Kraken's Jaden Schwartz.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Schwartz has totaled eight goals (0.5 per game) and dished out six assists (0.4 per game), averaging 2.7 shots per game and shooting 19.5%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 14 total points (0.9 per game).

With 13 total points (0.9 per game), including two goals and 11 assists through 15 contests, Vince Dunn is key for Seattle's attack.

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals and six assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 2-1-3 in seven games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 189 saves and a .913 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Avalanche Players to Watch

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 19 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Cale Makar has three goals and 13 assists, equaling 16 points (1.2 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon has 15 points for Colorado, via six goals and nine assists.

In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and has made 62 saves.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 15th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.6 28th 20th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.4 22nd 4th 34.2 Shots 29.9 21st 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 22nd 16.33% Power Play % 26.67% 7th 7th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 28th

