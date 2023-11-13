The Colorado Avalanche (8-5), losers of three straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+125) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won four (40.0%).

Seattle has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Seattle has played six games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 42 (22nd) Goals 39 (25th) 43 (14th) Goals Allowed 51 (25th) 8 (21st) Power Play Goals 12 (10th) 8 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (21st)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Seattle has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 8.4 goals, 1.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the NHL's 25th-ranked scoring offense (39 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 51 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

