The Seattle Kraken, Oliver Bjorkstrand included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bjorkstrand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In five of 15 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in eight games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 12 Points 6 6 Goals 4 6 Assists 2

