The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dunn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Dunn has averaged 24:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Dunn has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Dunn has a point in nine games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Dunn has an assist in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 13 Points 5 2 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.