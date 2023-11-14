Deandre Ayton's Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time out, a 116-110 loss to the Lakers, Ayton tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.0 points per contest.

The Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds on average last season, 17th in the NBA.

The Jazz gave up 25.0 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 30 14 8 0 0 0 0 11/26/2022 34 29 21 3 0 2 1 11/18/2022 37 17 10 8 0 3 0

