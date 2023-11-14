The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) play at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has no set line.

There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Trail Blazers 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-1.7)

Jazz (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Trail Blazers' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (eight out of 10).

The Jazz have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-0) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-6).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league on offense (106.4 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (111.7 points conceded).

Portland collects 43.9 rebounds per game and concede 46.0 boards, ranking 18th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

With 21.6 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league.

Portland is the fifth-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.6) and seventh in turnovers forced (15.3).

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.