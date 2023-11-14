The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers shot 41.0% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

Oregon State went 8-9 when it shot higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Beavers were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers ranked 117th.

Last year, the Beavers recorded 61.2 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers gave up.

Oregon State went 7-7 last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Oregon State put up 8.2 more points per game (64.4) than it did away from home (56.2).

Defensively the Beavers were better at home last season, giving up 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.5 threes per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule