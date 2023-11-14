How to Watch Oregon State vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers shot 41.0% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- Oregon State went 8-9 when it shot higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Beavers were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Beavers recorded 61.2 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers gave up.
- Oregon State went 7-7 last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Oregon State put up 8.2 more points per game (64.4) than it did away from home (56.2).
- Defensively the Beavers were better at home last season, giving up 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State performed worse when playing at home last year, averaging 5.5 threes per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Linfield
|W 82-46
|Gill Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Troy
|W 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.