Oregon State vs. Appalachian State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) take the court against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|135.5
|-145
|+120
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Beavers games hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.
- Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 15 of the Mountaineers' games last year went over the point total.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oregon State is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (284th).
- Oregon State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
