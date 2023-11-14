The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) take the court against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 135.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Beavers games hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.

Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 15 of the Mountaineers' games last year went over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oregon State is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (284th).

Oregon State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.