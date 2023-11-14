Tuesday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) and the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) at Gill Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-81, with Appalachian State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 84, Oregon State 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-2.6)

Appalachian State (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.0

Oregon State Performance Insights

Oregon State was the third-worst team in the country in points scored (61.2 per game) and 82nd in points conceded (67) last year.

With 28.5 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds conceded, the Beavers were 328th and 192nd in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season, Oregon State was ninth-worst in the country in assists at 10.2 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Beavers were 315th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6) last season. They were 309th in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.

Oregon State was 156th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last year.

Last year, the Beavers took 63.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.6% of the Beavers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.4% were 3-pointers.

