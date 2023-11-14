The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

Oregon State's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Appalachian State's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 131.5 67 131.6 133 Appalachian State 70.3 131.5 64.6 131.6 133

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Beavers recorded 61.2 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed.

When Oregon State totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 15-12-0

Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Appalachian State 10-7 Home Record 10-7 1-10 Away Record 6-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

