Oregon State vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Oregon State Beavers (2-0) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Gill Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Oregon State's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Appalachian State's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon State
|61.2
|131.5
|67
|131.6
|133
|Appalachian State
|70.3
|131.5
|64.6
|131.6
|133
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Beavers recorded 61.2 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed.
- When Oregon State totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 7-7 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon State
|15-13-0
|11-17-0
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Oregon State vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon State
|Appalachian State
|10-7
|Home Record
|10-7
|1-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|56.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.