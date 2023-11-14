Tuesday's game features the Portland Pilots (1-1) and the Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) clashing at Redhawk Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-51 victory for heavily favored Portland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Pilots head into this game on the heels of a 64-42 loss to Villanova on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 75, Seattle U 51

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pilots averaged 69.3 points per game last season (96th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (133rd in college basketball). They had a +210 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

In conference action, Portland put up more points (71.6 per game) than it did overall (69.3) in 2022-23.

The Pilots scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (68.0) last season.

At home, Portland gave up 58.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.