The Portland Pilots (1-1) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. Seattle U 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
  • Portland had a 12-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
  • Last year, the Redhawks averaged 59.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots gave up.
  • Seattle U had a 3-5 record last season when putting up more than 62.8 points.
  • The Redhawks shot 34.5% from the field last season, 12.5 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Pilots allowed to opponents.
  • The Pilots' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 San Diego State W 72-58 Chiles Center
11/10/2023 Villanova L 64-42 Chiles Center
11/14/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/16/2023 Warner Pacific - Chiles Center
11/22/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

