How to Watch the Portland vs. Seattle U Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (1-1) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland vs. Seattle U 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.
- Portland had a 12-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
- Last year, the Redhawks averaged 59.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots gave up.
- Seattle U had a 3-5 record last season when putting up more than 62.8 points.
- The Redhawks shot 34.5% from the field last season, 12.5 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Pilots allowed to opponents.
- The Pilots' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|San Diego State
|W 72-58
|Chiles Center
|11/10/2023
|Villanova
|L 64-42
|Chiles Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/16/2023
|Warner Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
