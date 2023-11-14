The Portland Pilots (1-1) battle the Seattle U Redhawks (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. Seattle U 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 69.3 points per game last year were just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks gave up to opponents.

Portland had a 12-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the Redhawks averaged 59.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.8 the Pilots gave up.

Seattle U had a 3-5 record last season when putting up more than 62.8 points.

The Redhawks shot 34.5% from the field last season, 12.5 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Pilots allowed to opponents.

The Pilots' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

