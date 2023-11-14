At Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Utah Jazz (3-7) at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM - 229.5 -275 +220

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.7 points per game with a -77 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.9 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 121.6 per contest (26th in the league).

The Trail Blazers put up 106.4 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 111.7 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a -47 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

These teams are scoring 220.3 points per game between them, 9.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 233.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Portland has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

