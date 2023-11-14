How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (3-7) on November 14, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 49.2% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Portland is 0-2 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.
- The Trail Blazers' 106.4 points per game are 15.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Jazz allow.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers scored more points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (111.2) last season.
- The Trail Blazers gave up more points at home (119.3 per game) than away (115.5) last season.
- At home, the Trail Blazers drained 13.6 triples per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (35.8%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Thumb
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Scoot Henderson
|Out
|Ankle
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Out
|Hamstring
