Player prop bet odds for Lauri Markkanen, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +116)

The 15.5-point prop bet set for Deandre Ayton on Tuesday is 7.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Ayton's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Markkanen's 24.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Markkanen's four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

John Collins Props

The 14.5-point prop bet set for John Collins on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down 11 rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.