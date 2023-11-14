Lauri Markkanen and Shaedon Sharpe are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) play at Delta Center on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW

KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Lakers 116-110. With 23 points, Jerami Grant was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 23 5 1 0 1 3 Shaedon Sharpe 19 3 4 0 0 3 Skylar Mays 15 4 12 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon contributes with 18.7 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 8.3 points, 12.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Grant provides the Trail Blazers 15.0 points, 4.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

The Trail Blazers get 9.0 points, 4.0 boards and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Watch Markkanen, Sharpe and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.