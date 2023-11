WCC squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the San Diego Toreros taking on the Arizona Wildcats.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV San Diego Toreros at Arizona Wildcats 8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 - CSU Northridge Matadors at Santa Clara Broncos 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland Pilots at Seattle U Redhawks 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Irvine Anteaters at Saint Mary's Gaels 9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!