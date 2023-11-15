Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are two of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 31 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (30.5).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 2.5 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Embiid has connected on two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Wednesday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 28.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 4.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 20.5-point over/under for Tobias Harris on Wednesday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Harris averages two assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Harris averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 29.5-point over/under for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Tatum averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tatum averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -145) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jaylen Brown is 22.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 24.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Brown's season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Brown has made 3.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

