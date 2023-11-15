Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 15?
When the Seattle Kraken play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Adam Larsson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Larsson has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|24:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|28:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.