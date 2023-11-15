Should you wager on Alexander Wennberg to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • Wennberg is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Wennberg has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:12 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:15 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:31 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

