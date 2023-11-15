Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 15?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Brandon Tanev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 15 of 82 games last season, Tanev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Tanev produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 13.9% of them.
Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
