The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

ROOT Sports NW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Trail Blazers 110

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-1.8)

Cavaliers (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (221.5)



Under (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Cavaliers have had less success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this year, tallying an ATS record of 3-7-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark of the Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (six out of 10).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 3-7, while the Cavaliers are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league offensively (105.7 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (112 points allowed).

Portland is 18th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.8) and fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.6).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists at 21.7 per game.

Portland is the fifth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and ninth in turnovers forced (15).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

