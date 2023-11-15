Will Eeli Tolvanen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 15?
On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Eeli Tolvanen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Tolvanen stats and insights
- Tolvanen has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.
Tolvanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
